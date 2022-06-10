Queuing traffic on the A550 near Queensferry roundabout following a collision

There are reports that one lane of the A550 Gladstone Way is blocked following a collision.

The two-vehicle collision has happened towards the exit for the ‘Asda’ roundabout at Queensferry.

A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to collision, two vehicles involved on A550 Gladstone Way at Queensferry Interchange (Queensferry / Sandycroft”