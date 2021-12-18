Queuing traffic on A494 at Aston Hill due to lane closure for ’emergency repairs’

There is queuing traffic on A494 at Aston Hill due to lane closure for ’emergency repairs.’

Traffic is stretching back around 1.5 miles to the A55 due to the emergency work taking place on the eastbound carriageway of the A494.

A traffic report for the area states: “One lane closed due to emergency repairs on A494 Aston Road Eastbound from Plough Lane to A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Lane two (of two) is closed.”