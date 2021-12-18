Queuing traffic on A494 at Aston Hill due to lane closure for ’emergency repairs’
There is queuing traffic on A494 at Aston Hill due to lane closure for ’emergency repairs.’
Traffic is stretching back around 1.5 miles to the A55 due to the emergency work taking place on the eastbound carriageway of the A494.
⚠Emergency work⚠#A494 Eastbound between #AstonHill #Deeside & #Queensferry
Temporary lane 2 closure at 12:00. #TrafficWalesAlert pic.twitter.com/TsOcLfRG8w
— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) December 18, 2021
A traffic report for the area states: “One lane closed due to emergency repairs on A494 Aston Road Eastbound from Plough Lane to A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Lane two (of two) is closed.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com