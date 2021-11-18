Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 18th Nov 2021

Queuing traffic near Airbus Broughton following collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There is queuing traffic on the approaches to the main Broughton roundabout near Airbus following a collision.

One vehicle is understood to have been involved.

Emergency services are reported to be at the scene.

Latest travel report for the area states: “A5104 Chester Road partially blocked, queueing traffic due to accident, one vehicle involved near St Marys Church.”

“On the roundabout. Accident happened just before 09:10, affecting traffic between Hawarden and Chester.”



