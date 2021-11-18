Queuing traffic near Airbus Broughton following collision

There is queuing traffic on the approaches to the main Broughton roundabout near Airbus following a collision.

One vehicle is understood to have been involved.

Emergency services are reported to be at the scene.

Latest travel report for the area states: “A5104 Chester Road partially blocked, queueing traffic due to accident, one vehicle involved near St Marys Church.”

“On the roundabout. Accident happened just before 09:10, affecting traffic between Hawarden and Chester.”