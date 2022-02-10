Queuing traffic following a collision near A494 Deeside Industrial Estate interchange

There are reports of queuing traffic on the A548 near Deeside Industrial Estate A494 junction.

A three-vehicle collision has happened on A548 Green Lane.

The incident is causing heavy traffic and queues on approach to the Deeside Industrial Estate interchange roundabout.

A traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, three vehicles involved on A548 Green Lane East near A494 Welsh Road (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off).”

“Accident happened just before 08:15.”