Queensferry’s part-built Starbucks drive-thru looks to be finally coming down

Work has begun to dismantle the half-built Starbucks drive-thru on the Asda car park in Queensferry, ahead of its planned relocation.

Contractors this week began taking down the part-constructed coffee shop, which has been an eyesore in the car park for the past two years.

Work commenced in April 2023, but was abruptly halted due to the sewer conflict.

Last March, planning documents revealed that the original location clashed with a main sewer easement discovered during construction.

Flintshire County Council approved revised plans in April 2024 for the unit to be rebuilt around 30 metres away, in another section of the car park.

The revised location leaves a six-metre clear zone around the sewer, in line with discussions between EG Group, owners of the Asda store, and Welsh Water.

EG Group submitted the original application for the Starbucks in October 2022.

Work began the following April on a 185 square metre drive-thru unit with indoor seating.

But just weeks into construction, contractors unexpectedly withdrew, leaving the structure half-finished.

Speculation about drainage problems followed, though no official explanation was given at the time.

Documents later confirmed that “during construction, it became apparent that the location of the proposed unit conflicted with an easement for an existing main sewer,” necessitating the move.

In April 2024, councillors approved the demolition of the existing structure and the rebuild nearby.

Local concerns about cycle parking and the site’s proximity to the Grade II listed War Memorial Institute were addressed in the planning process.

Planning officer Alison Dean stated at the time: “The principle of the proposal is supported in policy and there would be no adverse effect on the setting of the nearby listed building, on the character and appearance of the area or on the highway.”

EG Group has not responded to Deeside.com’s recent request for comment regarding the latest work now underway.

The rebuilt Starbucks is expected to create a number of full-time and part-time jobs once completed.