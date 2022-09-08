The Queen under medical supervision following concerns for health, says Buckingham Palace

Listen to this article

The Queen is said to be “under medical supervision” at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said.

Buckingham Palace has said in a statement: “The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said”.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral”.

Next in line to the throne, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, have arrived at Balmoral to be with the Queen.

Other family members are reported to be making their way to Balmoral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was “concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace. I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales.”

During the response to the energy crisis statement today there was increased activity across benches with the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition being briefed and leaving the Commons during the session.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said in a statement: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send our best wishes to HM Queen and she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at the moment.”

The announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.

More shortly.

Read Next