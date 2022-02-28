Proposed industrial action at Airbus ‘suspended’ pending further vote

Strike action has been ‘paused’ pending a further ballot of Airbus workers.

As Deeside.com reported last week Airbus workers at Broughton had voted to strike over pay.

Previously around 3,000 Airbus employees, members of Unite, voted to strike after the company refused to improve on an ‘unacceptably low’ pay offer for 2021. This is despite the fact that workers shouldered a pay freeze in 2020.

Today that action has been ‘suspended’ pending a further vote.

Airbus have issued a statement saying, “We are pleased the Trade Union has paused industrial action and given its members the opportunity to vote on this significantly improved offer and we await the decision.”

Unite’s also issued a statement, with Unite Regional Co-ordinating Officer Tony Brady commented; “Following negotiations last week between Unite and Airbus we have secured a significantly improved pay offer. The proposed industrial action has been suspended and Unite will now put the revised offer back to our members”.

Strike action at Broughton which manufactures wings for Airbus’ commercial aircraft, could have begun as early as March.

Previous coverage can be found here.