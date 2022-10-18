Progressive Flintshire farms carbon footprint reduction ‘an example for others’

Flintshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change has highlighted the progressive work of a farming business in the county as an example for others to follow.

Caergwrle Councillor Dave Healey (Lab), Flintshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, has spoken about a visit to Swan’s farm and shop in Treuddyn.

He was joined by former Treuddyn Councillor Carolyn Thomas, now Labour’s regional MS for North Wales, to see the forms of farming being used, sharing an interest in the natural environment and rural regeneration.

Cllr Healey said: “The agriculture sector is an extremely important part of the Flintshire economy and it was pleasing to visit in order to discuss the progressive farming methods being employed by Edward Swan and his family.

“It is of vital importance that we take steps, wherever possible, to reduce our carbon footprint and it has been extremely heartening to see this example of good practice on one of Flintshire’s progressive farms.”

The farm has installed solar panels on the roof of the shop and Cllr Healey said he was eager to learn about the farming methods themselves which are helping to reduce its carbon footprint.

Outlining what the farm is doing, owner Edward Swan said: “In one project we are meeting our goals with regard to tourism, agricultural production and also our environmental objectives.

“The methods used restore soil health, sequester carbon and use atmospheric nitrogen rather than artificial fertilizer.”

The farm uses a leguminous herbal ley which fixes nitrogen into the ground by slow release.

This means it does not present the same threat to watercourses as that caused by phosphates and is one solution to the problems presented by agricultural run-off.

The herbal ley can be cut three to four times a year and is used as a quality feed for cattle which are healthier and emit less methane into the atmosphere. The beef has a reduced carbon footprint.

After three years of growth, the herbal ley fixes sufficient nitrogen into the soil to be able to eliminate the need for artificial fertilizer. The root structure remains in place whenever the crop is cut. This means it acts as a massive carbon sink which offsets the carbon footprint of the business.

In the summer the flowers are not cut too early so that bees and other pollinators can gather pollen.

Herbal ley wheat is then drilled directly into the ground without any pre-ploughing. The very long herbal roots remain in place ensuring that they are not oxidised with a release of carbon into the atmosphere. The wheat is used as feed for pigs which means pork also has a reduced carbon footprint.

The planting cycle then begins again with sunflowers being grown, alongside a herbal ley. Sunflowers benefit the environment because they absorb toxic materials like zinc, copper and other pollutants into their tissues. They help improve soil quality which also benefits wildlife, especially birds and bees.

Carolyn Thomas MS said: “As a local resident it has been amazing to see how Swan’s farm has progressed, diversified and embraced changes over the years.

“Farm to fork, traceability, quality of food and supporting the local economy is important in rural North Wales.

“The farm is now progressing further into regenerative farming, managing the land naturally without harmful chemicals, embracing nature.

“I am aware of a number of organisations that have visited to learn, understand and ask questions. It takes faith, commitment and effort to make change and it is wonderful to see this investment as we face the climate and nature emergency.”

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

