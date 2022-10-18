Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 18th Oct 2022

Progressive Flintshire farms carbon footprint reduction ‘an example for others’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Flintshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change has highlighted the progressive work of a farming business in the county as an example for others to follow.

Caergwrle Councillor Dave Healey (Lab), Flintshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, has spoken about a visit to Swan’s farm and shop in Treuddyn.

He was joined by former Treuddyn Councillor Carolyn Thomas, now Labour’s regional MS for North Wales, to see the forms of farming being used, sharing an interest in the natural environment and rural regeneration.

Cllr Healey said: “The agriculture sector is an extremely important part of the Flintshire economy and it was pleasing to visit in order to discuss the progressive farming methods being employed by Edward Swan and his family.

“It is of vital importance that we take steps, wherever possible, to reduce our carbon footprint and it has been extremely heartening to see this example of good practice on one of Flintshire’s progressive farms.”

The farm has installed solar panels on the roof of the shop and Cllr Healey said he was eager to learn about the farming methods themselves which are helping to reduce its carbon footprint.

Outlining what the farm is doing, owner Edward Swan said: “In one project we are meeting our goals with regard to tourism, agricultural production and also our environmental objectives.

“The methods used restore soil health, sequester carbon and use atmospheric nitrogen rather than artificial fertilizer.”

The farm uses a leguminous herbal ley which fixes nitrogen into the ground by slow release.

This means it does not present the same threat to watercourses as that caused by phosphates and is one solution to the problems presented by agricultural run-off.

The herbal ley can be cut three to four times a year and is used as a quality feed for cattle which are healthier and emit less methane into the atmosphere. The beef has a reduced carbon footprint.

After three years of growth, the herbal ley fixes sufficient nitrogen into the soil to be able to eliminate the need for artificial fertilizer. The root structure remains in place whenever the crop is cut. This means it acts as a massive carbon sink which offsets the carbon footprint of the business.

In the summer the flowers are not cut too early so that bees and other pollinators can gather pollen.

Herbal ley wheat is then drilled directly into the ground without any pre-ploughing. The very long herbal roots remain in place ensuring that they are not oxidised with a release of carbon into the atmosphere. The wheat is used as feed for pigs which means pork also has a reduced carbon footprint.

The planting cycle then begins again with sunflowers being grown, alongside a herbal ley. Sunflowers benefit the environment because they absorb toxic materials like zinc, copper and other pollutants into their tissues. They help improve soil quality which also benefits wildlife, especially birds and bees.

Carolyn Thomas MS said: “As a local resident it has been amazing to see how Swan’s farm has progressed, diversified and embraced changes over the years.
“Farm to fork, traceability, quality of food and supporting the local economy is important in rural North Wales.

“The farm is now progressing further into regenerative farming, managing the land naturally without harmful chemicals, embracing nature.

“I am aware of a number of organisations that have visited to learn, understand and ask questions. It takes faith, commitment and effort to make change and it is wonderful to see this investment as we face the climate and nature emergency.”

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Read Next

  • RSPCA has launched urgent new drive to recruit more fosterers as rehoming centres are “full to bursting”.
  • Parents support better pay for teachers, says union
  • Food Standards Agency strike ballot could mean Christmas meat shortages, says UNISON
  • Cheshire Firefighters rescue horse stranded in Shropshire Union Canal

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    RSPCA has launched urgent new drive to recruit more fosterers as rehoming centres are “full to bursting”.

    News

    Parents support better pay for teachers, says union

    News

    Food Standards Agency strike ballot could mean Christmas meat shortages, says UNISON

    News

    Cheshire Firefighters rescue horse stranded in Shropshire Union Canal

    News

    Welsh and English choirs to unite in harmony for joint concert at Chester church

    News

    Fire crews taking part in wildfire training on Moel Famau today

    News

    RSPCA urging pet owners in Flint to be vigilant after suspected poisonings

    News

    Reports A549 partially blocked towards Mold following collision

    News

    Jet2.com adds 35 A320neo jets to existing order taking total commitment to near 100

    News




    Read 425,585 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn