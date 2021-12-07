Power supply issues reported in Flintshire

A power cut is affecting some properties in parts of Flintshire this morning.

According to SP Energy Networks, areas impacted by the power supply issues include Pentre Halkyn, Pen-y-ffordd, Ffynnongroyw and Picton.

The ‘next available engineer’ will be attending the site to investigate, an update of the energy company website states:

“There is a fault with the power in the CH8 postcode area of Holywell.”

“This is causing flickering power to a number of properties.”

“We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 10.01am.”

“Our next available engineer will attend site to investigate, and our team will work to get your power back to normal as quickly and as safely as possible by 12.15pm.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”