Posted: Thu 12th May 2022

Power supplies cut to some properties in Penymynydd area due underground cable fault

Power supplies have been cut to some properties in the Penymynydd area due to an underground cable fault.

SP Energy Network has said it expects power to be restored by around 5pm at the latest.

Their website states: “There is an unplanned power cut affecting the CH4 postcode area of Penymynydd, affecting properties in Well House Drive, Penymynydd Road, Coed Y Graig and surrounding streets.”

“It will be necessary for our engineers to carry out an emergency shutdown at 1pm to carry out repairs to an underground cable fault and this may affect the supply to your property.”

“We will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 5pm.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”



