Posted: Tue 31st May 2022

Updated: Tue 31st May

Updated: Power cut hits Flintshire in two postcode areas

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A widespread power cut has hit Flintshire in two postcode areas this morning.

According to SP Energy Networks, a power cut happened just after 6am in Bagillt and Greenfield.

It is affecting properties in Bagillt Road, New Brighton Road, Riverbank and the surrounding area.

The utility company had hoped to get power back on by 8.15am but it is now expected to be around 1pm.

SP Energy Networks said: “Repairs are taking longer than expected because further investigations are required to locate the fault and our team are now working to get your power back on, by installing generators on the network, as quickly and as safely as possible by 1 pm.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Postcodes affected:

CH6, CH61AA, CH62HE, CH66AF, CH66AN, CH66AP, CH66AR, CH66AS, CH66AT, CH66AU, CH66AX, CH66BB, CH66BG, CH66BH, CH66BN, CH66BQ, CH66BW, CH66BZ, CH66DD, CH66ED, CH66EF, CH66EG, CH66EQ, CH66EW, CH66EX, CH66EY, CH66HD, CH66HE, CH66HF, CH66HG, CH66HH, CH66HJ, CH66HL, CH66HN, CH66HP, CH66HQ, CH66HR, CH66HT, CH66HU, CH66HW, CH66HY, CH66HZ, CH66JA, CH66JB, CH66JD, CH66JE, CH66JF, CH66JG, CH66JH, CH66JJ, CH66JL, CH66JN, CH66JP, CH66JQ, CH66JR, CH66JT, CH66JU, CH66JW, CH66JX, CH66JY, CH66JZ, CH66LA, CH66LD, CH66LF, CH66LL, CH66LN, CH66LP, CH66LW, CH66XX, CH87EP, CH87EY, CH87FA, CH87GJ, CH87HG, CH87HH, CH87HL, CH87HQ, CH87JS, CH87LB, CH87LF, CH87NE, CH87PB, CH89AB



