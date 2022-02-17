Power cut reported to be affecting some properties in Deeside

A power cut is reported to be affecting some properties in Deeside.

According to SP Energy Network, the outage is in the CH5 postcode area of Queensferry.

A map on the energy firms website shows those properties to be near Mancot.

SP Energy Network says it expects power to be restored by 6.45PM

“There is a power cut affecting the CH5 postcode area of Queensferry affecting properties in Deeside and the surrounding area.”

“We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it 4:45PM.”

“Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and our emergency response team are on their way to site to investigate and repair the fault.”

“Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 6:45PM.”

“Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

SP Energy Network has issued safety advice to help customers keep safe in the event of a power cut caused by forecast high winds over the coming days.

SP Energy Networks’ top tips for being prepared in the event of a power outage are:

Have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand – it’s best to keep this on the fridge or saved in the contacts on your mobile phone.

Store a battery or wind-up torch – leave this somewhere you can access easily so you can use the torch to check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely.

Beware of fallen power lines – power lines may have fallen because of high winds so beware of this when venturing out of your home.

Keep your mobile charged – having your mobile phone charged means you can give us a call on the national 105 emergency helpline. It’s also worth having an analogue phone as this doesn’t run off the main electricity supply.

Join the free Priority Services Register – if electricity is crucial to your health (for instance, if you use medical equipment at home) or you have a child aged five or under, or you just feel you need a little extra help, ask to be included on SP Energy Networks’ Priority Services Register by calling 0330 1010 167 or text PSR to 61999.

For more information on what to do in the event of a power emergency, visit spenergynetworks.co.uk.