Posted: Sat 14th Aug 2021

Pop up Covid vaccination clinic being held in Flint today

To help offer the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as possible, a pop up clinic will be held at Chapel Street, opposite Castle Heights, Flint today (Saturday 14 August)

The clinic will be open from 10am – 4pm and people can visit the clinic without a pre-booked.

People will be able to get their first or second dose (after six weeks).

In addition, healthy 16-17 year olds can attend the pop up clinic for one dose of Pfizer (those with underlying health conditions have already been offered the vaccine).

The Health Board is especially urging those aged 30-39 to drop-in and get protected from COVID-19.

In North Wales 72% of 30-39-year-olds have had their first vaccine dose, and the Health Board’s minimum target for each age group is 75%, therefore more people in this age group need to come forward for their vaccination to help achieve a level of community protection to help return to normal life.

Evidence on the benefits of vaccination is clear. COVID-19 hospitalisations in Wales are down by around 80% compared to the second wave, while deaths are around 90% lower.

If six weeks have passed since you had your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, or eight weeks have passed since you had your first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca, you can attend one of these clinics, or book your second dose of the same brand vaccine using our online booking service.

Tom Halpin, Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Lead for east, said: “We are delighted to be bringing vaccinations to these areas where people may not have had the chance to visit our vaccination centres. We’re asking anyone in these areas who have not had their first dose, or second, to please drop-in for their jab. We will also be more than happy to speak with anyone who may have concerns or questions about the vaccines, we can discuss any worries with no pressure on having the vaccination that day.

“We would also like to urge employers across these industrial estates to please let their staff come to the mobile clinic for their vaccinations in order to help protect all their staff, colleagues and the wider community.”

All residents of North Wales aged 18+ can also book online for the vaccination centres (new slots are being added regularly), or call the COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 03000 840004 to book an appointment.



