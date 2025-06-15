Police widen appeal for man who ‘often travels by bus’ across North Wales

North Wales Police have said, “Our appeal for sightings of missing person, Stephen, remains ongoing.

“If you see him, or have information on his whereabouts, please please report it to us and quote reference: 51237”

“We continue to have concerns for 60-year-old Stephen, who has been missing from the Rhyl area since Friday 6th June.”

Stephen was last seen at around 10.20am heading towards Rhyl town centre.

He is described as being around 5 ft 6 with grey hair and was last seen wearing black jeans, black jacket, dark coat and black shoes.

Stephen also has links to Abergele, Llandudno and Bangor and often travels by bus.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts should contact North Wales Police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 51237.