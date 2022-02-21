Police warn ‘urban explorers’ they risk arrest following reports of incidents at Flintshire hotel

North Wales Police are warning ‘urban explorers’ about the risk of prosecution following a number of incidents at a Flintshire hotel.

Officers were called to Northop Hall Hotel on Thursday, 17 February in response to reports of a suspected burglary in progress.

Witnesses living nearby reported a potential break-in and suspicious activity inside the hotel, which is currently closed for trade.

Police said that following an extensive search of the premises, nobody was found inside the building on this occasion.

Two previous incidents at this location have involved ‘urban explorers’; individuals who explore man-made structures and vacant buildings as a pastime, especially in areas not generally open to the public.

Often, the individuals involved film their illegal incursions into these buildings with cameras, police have said.

The footage is often streamed live to websites or uploaded to platforms like YouTube.

In accessing these private properties, ‘urban explorers’ can be arrested for forced entry and trespass, police have warned.

DCI Alun Oldfield said: “The people involved in these types of incident need to understand the risks they are taking in terms of prosecution.

“Entering someone’s land or property without permission is a criminal offence and will always be pursued as such by my officers.

“Forcing entry through windows or doors is criminal damage and we will take equally robust action when that is the case.

“This is not an isolated incident. Over the years we’re aware of these individuals attending former industrial sites and old churches on Anglesey, in Rhyl, and elsewhere.

“We recognise that there is a growing trend throughout the UK for people to visit abandoned these abandoned old buildings and record their actions.

“In this respect there are also risks to these individuals’ personal safety. These empty buildings may have hazards inside that could potentially cause injury.

“Please remember the law and keep yourself safe.”

Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour, or trespassing in buildings, is encouraged to report it via our online reporting service or by calling 101.