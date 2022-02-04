Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 4th Feb 2022

Updated: Fri 4th Feb

North Wales Police warn of potential disruption on A55 during Saturday due to ‘freedom convoy’ protest

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police has said it is aware of a planned protest which “could potentially impact on the region’s roads this weekend.”

The anti pandemic restrictions and Covid vaccine protest is scheduled to begin on Saturday morning (5 February), there “may potentially involve slow-moving traffic eastbound along the A55.” Police have said.

“This convoy is expected to occupy lane one of the carriageway, travelling from Bangor as far as the Cheshire border following a series of stops throughout the day. The number of vehicles involved may be small.”

The extent of delays to other road users is currently unclear, but North Wales Police have said they will be monitoring this situation closely.

“A policing operation will be in effect for the duration of the protest and we will be proactive in minimising disruption to the public.” The force has said.

It’s understood the convoy will leave Bangor on Saturday morning and head to Llandudno, later in the afternoon it is expected to then travel to Cheshire Oaks.

It is part of a number of UK convoys taking place over the weekend.

According to a website set up by ‘UK Freedom Convoys’ protesters are “calling for an end to all covid-19 pandemic restrictions, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports in the UK and in support of the same for other countries. it is time to show the real unity of the UK people and to secure future freedom for our children.”

Chief Inspector Jeff Moses said: “North Wales Police respects the right to peaceful protest.”

“However, we will not tolerate illegal activity as part of these co-ordinated national events and will take robust action against any person found to be doing so.”

“We wish to reassure everyone that we will monitor the situation across the day and keep the public informed of any likely travel disruption, which may be nil or minimal.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

‘Significant improvements’ needed in management of temporary homeless accommodation in Flintshire

News

Deeside MS calls on men to take ‘White Ribbon promise’ ahead 6 Nations kick off this weekend

News

Flintshire dog kennel plans approved despite fears it will shatter peace at beauty spot

News

Unauthorised off road vehicles being used around Moel Famau will be seized warn police

News

Coed Moel Famau car park temporarily closed to allow safe felling of diseased larch trees

News

Holywell: Family pay tribute motorcyclist who died in a collision on Thursday

News

Toyota Deeside apprentice and Miss Wales finalist aiming to inspire other young women into engineering

News

New dedicated service to help people with Long Covid launched in North Wales

News

#Defibuary campaign launched that could help you to save a life

News





Read 395,834 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn