North Wales Police warn of potential disruption on A55 during Saturday due to ‘freedom convoy’ protest

North Wales Police has said it is aware of a planned protest which “could potentially impact on the region’s roads this weekend.”

The anti pandemic restrictions and Covid vaccine protest is scheduled to begin on Saturday morning (5 February), there “may potentially involve slow-moving traffic eastbound along the A55.” Police have said.

“This convoy is expected to occupy lane one of the carriageway, travelling from Bangor as far as the Cheshire border following a series of stops throughout the day. The number of vehicles involved may be small.”

The extent of delays to other road users is currently unclear, but North Wales Police have said they will be monitoring this situation closely.

“A policing operation will be in effect for the duration of the protest and we will be proactive in minimising disruption to the public.” The force has said.

It’s understood the convoy will leave Bangor on Saturday morning and head to Llandudno, later in the afternoon it is expected to then travel to Cheshire Oaks.

It is part of a number of UK convoys taking place over the weekend.

According to a website set up by ‘UK Freedom Convoys’ protesters are “calling for an end to all covid-19 pandemic restrictions, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports in the UK and in support of the same for other countries. it is time to show the real unity of the UK people and to secure future freedom for our children.”

Chief Inspector Jeff Moses said: “North Wales Police respects the right to peaceful protest.”

“However, we will not tolerate illegal activity as part of these co-ordinated national events and will take robust action against any person found to be doing so.”

“We wish to reassure everyone that we will monitor the situation across the day and keep the public informed of any likely travel disruption, which may be nil or minimal.”