Police update on missing 85-Year-old Cheshire last seen near Carmel Cricket Club

An extensive search operation continues today to locate 85-year-old man who remains missing from his Cheshire home.

George Fewtrell left his home in Neston nine days ago police have said he walked more than 27 miles to the Holywell area.

Specially trained officers are today searching near Carmel cricket club, where the last eyewitness is reported to have seen George at 3.20am in the early hours of Wednesday, June 26th.

The last confirmed CCTV sighting of him is at 2.11am on Wednesday, June 26th, walking along the pavement opposite the Texaco fuel station on Holway Road, Holywell.

Police say he was walking in the direction of Lloc and Whitford.

Detective Inspector Chris Owen is today making a further appeal to ask the public for their assistance.

“Whilst my dedicated team continue to follow the trail of our last known sightings of George, assistance from residents in proactively checking gardens, sheds and outbuildings will greatly assist us today,” he said.

“Your support will allow our specialist search teams to continue to focus on roads and wider open areas.

“We continue to liaise with and support George’s family during this difficult time.”

George is described as white, around 5’7″ tall, of medium build, with balding/short grey hair.

The CCTV picture of him below shows him in the clothes we believe he is wearing, including a blue ‘Harbour’ coat, an ‘Easy’ red striped jumper from Matalan, size 7 black fabric tampa men’s trainers and black casual trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via our website, or by calling 101, using itrace reference number 47758.