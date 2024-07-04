Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 4th Jul 2024

Police update on missing 85-Year-old Cheshire last seen near Carmel Cricket Club

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An extensive search operation continues today to locate 85-year-old man who remains missing from his Cheshire home.

George Fewtrell left his home in Neston nine days ago police have said he walked more than 27 miles to the Holywell area.

Specially trained officers are today searching near Carmel cricket club, where the last eyewitness is reported to have seen George at 3.20am in the early hours of Wednesday, June 26th.

The last confirmed CCTV sighting of him is at 2.11am on Wednesday, June 26th, walking along the pavement opposite the Texaco fuel station on Holway Road, Holywell.

Police say he was walking in the direction of Lloc and Whitford.

Detective Inspector Chris Owen is today making a further appeal to ask the public for their assistance.

“Whilst my dedicated team continue to follow the trail of our last known sightings of George, assistance from residents in proactively checking gardens, sheds and outbuildings will greatly assist us today,” he said.

“Your support will allow our specialist search teams to continue to focus on roads and wider open areas.

“We continue to liaise with and support George’s family during this difficult time.”

George is described as white, around 5’7″ tall, of medium build, with balding/short grey hair.

The CCTV picture of him below shows him in the clothes we believe he is wearing, including a blue ‘Harbour’ coat, an ‘Easy’ red striped jumper from Matalan, size 7 black fabric tampa men’s trainers and black casual trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via our website, or by calling 101, using itrace reference number 47758.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Safety concerns shut down A550 Tinkersdale for resurfacing
  • Costa Coffee set to open first store in Flint, creating 10 new jobs
  • Automatic voter registration nears final approval in Senedd

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Safety concerns shut down A550 Tinkersdale for resurfacing

    News

    Costa Coffee set to open first store in Flint, creating 10 new jobs

    News

    Automatic voter registration nears final approval in Senedd

    News

    Researchers and Writers Invited to Apply for Unique Scholarship at Gladstone’s Library

    News

    Polling stations open across Wales at 7am today for the UK general election

    News

    Reminder that tomorrow’s General Election will require photo ID at polling station

    News

    Police make urgent CCTV appeal in search for missing George Fewtrell

    News

    Police ‘gravely concerned’ for missing Cheshire pensioner last seen in Holywell

    News

    Deeside trailer firm is a “massive anchor” company that keeps the Welsh pound local

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn