Posted: Thu 19th Jun 2025

Police seek witnesses to Broughton public order offence

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses following a reported hate-related public order incident at the Mill House pub in Broughton on Wednesday 18 June 2025.

Officers were called to the scene between 4 pm and 6 pm. A man was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Police are asking anyone who was at the pub during that time and witnessed anything unusual to get in touch, either via their website or by calling 101.

In a statement shared on social media, the force said:

“Were you at the Mill House in Broughton between 4 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday 18 June 2025?
We’re appealing for witnesses following a report of a hate-related public order incident at the location. Officers attended the scene and a man has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences.
We kindly ask that anyone with information that could help our investigation contact us through our website or call 101, quoting reference 25000500776.
Thank you.”

