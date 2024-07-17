Police seek help locating missing man from Shotton

North Wales Police are appealing for public assistance in locating Stephen Payton, who has been reported missing from the Shotton and surrounding areas.

Stephen was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with a black top over it, and he may be wearing glasses.

He is also believed to be carrying a blue rucksack.

An extensive search is being carried out by police, including the use of a helicopter. The search is focusing on a large area around Wepre Park and open ground towards Ewloe.

“Any sightings or information please get in touch via 101 or webchat quoting reference number Q104562.” Police said via a social media update.