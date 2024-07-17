Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 17th Jul 2024

Police seek help locating missing man from Shotton

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police are appealing for public assistance in locating Stephen Payton, who has been reported missing from the Shotton and surrounding areas.

Stephen was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with a black top over it, and he may be wearing glasses.

He is also believed to be carrying a blue rucksack.

An extensive search is being carried out by police, including the use of a helicopter. The search is focusing on a large area around Wepre Park and open ground towards Ewloe.

“Any sightings or information please get in touch via 101 or webchat quoting reference number Q104562.” Police said via a social media update.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Departing First Minister appoints Jack Sargeant as Minister following Cabinet resignations
  • New ventures flourishing in Mold’s Markets
  • Police appeal for witnesses after Holywell assault

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Departing First Minister appoints Jack Sargeant as Minister following Cabinet resignations

    News

    New ventures flourishing in Mold’s Markets

    News

    Police appeal for witnesses after Holywell assault

    News

    A55 slip road closed at Northop Hall following a ‘police incident’

    News

    Wales transport secretary announces new guidance for reversing 20mph limits on some key roads

    News

    ‘Rudderless’ Welsh Government is bad for Wales, say Plaid and Conservatives

    News

    Business leaders call for Branson rail rescue plan with return of Virgin trains

    News

    GP crisis: 91% in Wales can’t keep up with patient demand

    News

    Animal cruelty cases surge: Over 3,000 reports in Wales this year, says RSPCA

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn