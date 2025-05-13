Police searching Clwydian Range for missing 39-year-old man

A search is underway in the Clwydian Range as concern grows for the welfare of a 39-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Edward, from the Denbigh area, was last seen on Wednesday 7 May, and North Wales Police say their efforts are now centred around Moel Famau and the surrounding hills, including Penycloddiau and Moel Arthur.

Edward is believed to have been camping in rural locations and may be travelling by mountain bike. His car, a white Ford Fiesta, was found on Monday near Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd, not far from the Griffin pub.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have been walking, riding or passing through the Clwydian Range since last week to report any potential sightings — particularly of a man on a bike or with camping gear.

His partner, Nia, made an emotional appeal for help in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

She wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken to say that Ed is still missing. A few people have said if there is anything they can do to help, to ask. So I’m asking anyone and everyone who is free today to please join in the search and help bring Ed home to his family, we desperately need him back home so we can tell him just how loved he is.”

She said Edward had previously mentioned that Moel Famau was too busy for his liking, and believes he may have headed in the direction of Penycloddiau, a quieter area he considered a favourite.

“We think he is on his mountain bike as this was missing from his home,” she added. “And he may have his tent. He NEEDS to be found safe, and he needs to come home.”

Anyone with information or potential sightings is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting log number C067822.