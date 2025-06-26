Police renew appeal to find wanted man Jerry Berry

Police have renewed an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 39-year-old Jerry Berry, who remains unlawfully at large.

Berry, from the Wrexham area, is currently wanted in connection with a recent burglary offence in Wrexham.

North Wales Police said Berry has not been located and remains wanted, countering speculation circulating on social media.

He is known to have links to Flintshire, Wrexham, and the Vicars Cross and Hoole areas of Chester.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Berry but to call 999 immediately if he is seen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police, quoting North Wales reference C093048 or Cheshire reference 2118129.

