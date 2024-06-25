Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 25th Jun 2024

Police renew appeal to find man wanted in connection with ‘multiple domestic offences’

Police are appealing for assistance in locating Simon Peter Murphy, a 42-year-old man wanted in connection with multiple domestic offences.

Murphy is believed to have ties to the Flintshire North and Rhyl areas.

North Flintshire Police have issued a public appeal, urging anyone with information about Murphy’s whereabouts to get in touch immediately.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact us at the earliest opportunity,” a police spokesperson stated.

Murphy is a suspect in several ongoing investigations related to domestic incidents.

Despite extensive efforts, police have been unable to locate him, prompting this appeal to the public.

You can contact police by calling 101 or via this link: https://www.northwales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ 

