Police release images after dog attack leaves geese severely injured in Greenfield Valley

Rural Crime Team officers are appealing for information following an alleged incident in which livestock were injured in a dog attack.

The attack took place on a small holding in the Greenfield Valley area near Holywell at 3.21pm on Monday, 26 May.

Geese kept at the location suffered severe injuries after being attacked by two unleashed dogs, identified as a whippet and an Afghan breed of hound.

Images captured during the incident show a female, wearing a dark jacket and dark trousers, retrieving the dogs after the attack.

While acknowledging the limited quality of the images, police are urging anyone who recognises the individual or has information related to the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 25000456138.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News