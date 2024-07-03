Police make urgent CCTV appeal in search for missing George Fewtrell

Search efforts are ongoing today for 85-year-old George Fewtrell, who is missing from his Cheshire home.

Detective Inspector Chris Owen has made a direct appeal to the public for assistance in the search and has posted a map showing a large part of Flintshire where he may have been.

George was last seen making a long journey on foot from Neston to Flintshire between June 25 and June 26.

He is known to have walked at least 27 miles to Holywell.

Police said earlier today, the most recent confirmed sighting was on June 26 at 2:11 am, recorded on CCTV walking along the pavement opposite the Texaco fuel station on Holway Road, Holywell. He was heading towards Lloc and Whitford.

In an update this afternoon, Wednesday July 3, DI Owen stated, “We continue to meticulously search for George, but we need the public’s help.”

“I am specifically asking for any houses or businesses with CCTV cameras in the mapped area to check your footage. This effort will significantly aid our investigation.”

The appeal focuses on obtaining footage from 2am on Wednesday, June 26th until 2 am on Thursday, June 27th.

DI Owen explained that this timeframe is crucial for tracing George’s movements and potentially identifying leads.

“Whilst my dedicated team are following the trail of known sightings, assistance from the public in proactively checking cameras will greatly assist us,” he said.

“This community effort will hopefully bring us closer to our goal of locating George and returning him to his family.”

George is described as white, around 5’7″ tall, of medium build, with balding or short grey hair. He was captured on CCTV in the clothes believed to be what he is currently wearing.

DI Owen also highlighted the ongoing support provided to George’s family during this difficult time.

“My team continues to liaise with and support George’s family who are fully updated on the search efforts.”

Anyone with relevant information or footage is urged to contact the police via their website or by calling 101, using the itrace reference number 47758.