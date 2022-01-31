Police looking to ID this man following an alleged assault in Saltney

Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to following an alleged assault in Saltney.

The incident happened during the afternoon of Sunday, January 16.

A male sustained facial injuries in the assault on the High Street in the town.

A South Flintshire police spokesperson said:

“As part of our enquiries into a reported assault in Saltney, we are looking to identify this male.”

“The incident occurred on the High Street at approximately 4.30pm on Sunday, January 16.”

“If you can help to identify the man in this image, please make your report online: or call 101 quoting incident reference B007005.”

Information can also be passed to North Wales Police via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111