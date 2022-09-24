Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 24th Sep 2022

Updated: Sat 24th Sep

Police appeal for help locating missing person from Flint

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Police have launched an early morning appeal for help to locate a missing person.

Officers are searching for Laura who is from the Flint area.

An appeal posted just after 6am on the North Wales Police Facebook page states:

“North Wales Police are asking for your help in the search for Laura. She has gone missing from the Flint area. Any sightings please call North Wales Police and quote b145412.”

Contact Police online here.

Read Next

  • Planned weekend closure of M56 in Cheshire has been cancelled say police
  • Hays Travel, Next and Clogau amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair
  • Pioneering DNA research project from North Wales Police to aid livestock attack investigations
  • Nationalising UK energy industry could save households as much as £4,400, says TUC

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Planned weekend closure of M56 in Cheshire has been cancelled say police

    News

    Hays Travel, Next and Clogau amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair

    News

    Pioneering DNA research project from North Wales Police to aid livestock attack investigations

    News

    Nationalising UK energy industry could save households as much as £4,400, says TUC

    News

    History comes to life this weekend at Park in the Past

    News

    North Wales Chief Constable appointment was ‘open, transparent, and rigorous’ says Police and Crime Commissioner

    News

    Aldi rolling out soft plastic collection points to stores

    News

    Flintshire ‘Red Route’ – Calls for Welsh government to publish ‘withheld’ roads review report

    News

    Top award for outstanding North Wales and Cheshire Police Alliance crime fighting duo

    News




    Read 405,760 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn