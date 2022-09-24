Police appeal for help locating missing person from Flint

Police have launched an early morning appeal for help to locate a missing person.

Officers are searching for Laura who is from the Flint area.

An appeal posted just after 6am on the North Wales Police Facebook page states:

“North Wales Police are asking for your help in the search for Laura. She has gone missing from the Flint area. Any sightings please call North Wales Police and quote b145412.”

Contact Police online here.

