Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 31st Jan 2022

Updated: Mon 31st Jan

Police release CCTV image of three men ‘they want to speak too’ following an assault in Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Detectives investigating an assault in Chester have released a CCTV image of three men they would like to speak too.

A 43-year-old man was injured after he unlocked his vehicle and a man got into the driver’s seat.

When the victim told the man to get out of his red coloured car another man pulled him to the floor while a third man kicked him to the face and body.

All three men then ran away towards Boughton.

The assault took place on Foregate Street between 12.15am and 12.30am on Sunday 16 January.

Detective Constable Kelly Birch, from Chester local policing unit, said: “The man had simply been walking back to his car when he was assaulted.

“We believe the man in the driver’s seat was attempting to steal the vehicle but after being challenged by the victim, who was subsequently assaulted, all three men then fled the scene.

“Thankfully the victim didn’t sustain any serious injuries but is understandably shaken by what happened.

“While our enquiries have been ongoing I am appealing to anyone who may know the three men in the CCTV image to contact police. I would also ask these men to contact us as they may be able to help with our investigation.

“I want to encourage anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage to get in touch.”

If you can assist detectives with their investigation please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be provided via our website https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or by calling 101 quoting IML 1178805.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police looking to ID this man following an alleged assault in Saltney

News

Multi-million-pound programme to improve stroke prevention, diagnosis and rehabilitation in North Wales

News

Former Hawarden High pupil Ryan Hedges seals move to Blackburn Rovers from Aberdeen

News

Pandemic blamed for turning Deeside Industrial Estate Park and Ride facility into £2million white elephant

News

Storm Corrie: Weather warning for Flintshire in place from 3pm Sunday

News

Flintshire Senedd Members join calls for “Hillsborough Law”

News

Children’s Commissioner for Wales: “Major effort” needed to support young people ahead of exams this year

News

Major changes to Highway Code come into force today

News

Welsh Covid PCR tests to be checked for other winter respiratory viruses such as flu

News





Read 374,416 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn