Police release CCTV image of three men ‘they want to speak too’ following an assault in Chester

Detectives investigating an assault in Chester have released a CCTV image of three men they would like to speak too.

A 43-year-old man was injured after he unlocked his vehicle and a man got into the driver’s seat.

When the victim told the man to get out of his red coloured car another man pulled him to the floor while a third man kicked him to the face and body.

All three men then ran away towards Boughton.

The assault took place on Foregate Street between 12.15am and 12.30am on Sunday 16 January.

Detective Constable Kelly Birch, from Chester local policing unit, said: “The man had simply been walking back to his car when he was assaulted.

“We believe the man in the driver’s seat was attempting to steal the vehicle but after being challenged by the victim, who was subsequently assaulted, all three men then fled the scene.

“Thankfully the victim didn’t sustain any serious injuries but is understandably shaken by what happened.

“While our enquiries have been ongoing I am appealing to anyone who may know the three men in the CCTV image to contact police. I would also ask these men to contact us as they may be able to help with our investigation.

“I want to encourage anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage to get in touch.”

If you can assist detectives with their investigation please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be provided via our website https://www.cheshire.police. uk/tell-us or by calling 101 quoting IML 1178805.