Police issue advice after four purses stolen in two days across Chester

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward following multiple purse thefts in Chester.

Between Monday 16 June and Tuesday 17 June, Cheshire Police received four reports of thefts in the city centre.

A woman walking along the city walls at around 11.30 am on Monday 16 June reported that her purse had been stolen from her rucksack.

Later the same day, at approximately 3.35 pm, another woman contacted police to say she had discovered her purse missing after walking through Chester, including near Chester Cathedral and the city walls.

On Tuesday 17 June, a woman reported her purse had been taken from her rucksack at some time between 10 am and 12 pm in the city centre.

A fourth theft, also involving a rucksack, occurred between 11.30 am and 12 pm that day, near the city walls.

Inspector James Wilson of Chester Local Policing Unit said:

“We would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in Chester city centre on Monday 16 June or Tuesday 17 June, or has any other information in relation to these purse theft incidents.

“As we see the return of warmer weather, with more people out and about, opportunistic thieves may be on the lookout for an easy way to make criminal gains.

“These criminals can be incredibly good at distracting you and using other methods to steal your belongings, so you may not even realise the crime has taken place.

“This is why we are encouraging everyone to be vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

“You can report information on these recent incidents to Cheshire Police by calling 101 or through our website. Please quote 25000501750.”

Police have issued the following safety advice to deter opportunistic thieves:

Carry your purse in a zipped-up bag and keep it close to you and in sight.

Attach an audible alarm to your purse or wallet, such as purse bells.

Never leave your bag in a shopping trolley or basket.

Avoid withdrawing large sums of cash unless absolutely necessary.

Be aware of people around you, especially those following closely or standing too near to you and your belongings.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour or has information about these incidents is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101.

Latest News