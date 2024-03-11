Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 11th Mar 2024

Police investigating racially aggravated abuse in Chester issue CCTV image



Officers investigating racially aggravated abuse in Chester have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to.

At some time between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday 4 February, a woman was standing outside of the Red Lion Pub on Northgate Street when an unknown man approached her.

It is believed that the man spat on the woman’s back before making a racially aggravated comment towards her.

Police have now issued an image of a man that they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Police Constable Barbara Bryan said: “We take all reports of hate crime seriously and since the incident occurred, we have been undertaking a number of enquiries over a period of time which has led us to obtain and issue the image of a man we would like to speak to.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man, may know who he is or the man himself to please get in touch with us.

“The same goes to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any dashcam footage from around the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ quoting IML 1751855 or call 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

