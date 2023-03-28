Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 28th Mar 2023

Police investigating death of woman in Flintshire over the weekend

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Description of your image

North Wales Police is investigating the death of woman at an address in Flintshire over the weekend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officers were called to a property on Penymynydd Road in Penyffordd on Saturday, March 25th, following the unexpected death of a 56-year-old woman. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The coroner has been informed and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death is underway. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Police attended an address on Penymynydd Road, Penyffordd, on March 25th, following a report of the unexpected death of a 56-year-old woman.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The coroner has been informed and we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Local people have reported seeing police vehicles at the house over the past few days. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

No further information has been released by police at this time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Giant observation wheel will provide breath-taking views of Chester this Easter
  • Leading voice in solar sector urges businesses to switch to renewable energy or risk closure due to soaring costs
  • Deeside business leader calls for power to be devolved to North Wales and have its own Metro Mayor

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Giant observation wheel will provide breath-taking views of Chester this Easter

    News

    Leading voice in solar sector urges businesses to switch to renewable energy or risk closure due to soaring costs

    News

    Deeside business leader calls for power to be devolved to North Wales and have its own Metro Mayor

    News

    William Hill Group to pay record £19.2m fine for social responsibility failures

    News

    Number of people attending safe needle and syringe programmes falls by 27% in Wales

    News

    Unscrambling Easter egg prices: Consumer champ Which? hatches the ultimate guide

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn