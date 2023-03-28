Police investigating death of woman in Flintshire over the weekend
North Wales Police is investigating the death of woman at an address in Flintshire over the weekend.
Officers were called to a property on Penymynydd Road in Penyffordd on Saturday, March 25th, following the unexpected death of a 56-year-old woman.
The coroner has been informed and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death is underway.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Police attended an address on Penymynydd Road, Penyffordd, on March 25th, following a report of the unexpected death of a 56-year-old woman.”
“The coroner has been informed and we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.”
Local people have reported seeing police vehicles at the house over the past few days.
No further information has been released by police at this time.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News