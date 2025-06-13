Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 13th Jun 2025

Police Inspector departs after tackling crime in Flintshire

Inspector Wesley Williams has completed his final day as leader of North Wales Police’s Flintshire North district.

Over the past two and a half years, Inspector Williams has overseen numerous initiatives aimed at improving safety and strengthening community ties across the area.

His tenure included leading joint operations such as Operation Liberator, which targeted serious and organised crime along the Flintshire–Cheshire border.

Inspector Williams also implemented the Safer Streets programme in Shotton, addressing the root causes of crime and anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police Flintshire North said: “Wes has consistently demonstrated a commitment to addressing the root causes of crime and anti-social behaviour. His proactive approach has led to increased community engagement and a visible police presence in areas like Flint and Holywell.”

Inspector Williams placed a strong emphasis on listening to local residents. Through initiatives such as the North Wales Talking survey, he ensured that community voices helped shape policing priorities.

He now moves on to a new role as Chief Inspector in central North Wales.

A North Wales Police Flintshire North spokesperson added: “We extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering service and leadership. His legacy of community-focused policing will continue to inspire us all.”

