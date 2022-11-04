Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 4th Nov 2022

Updated: Fri 4th Nov

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing teen who could be in Saltney area

Officers from North Wales Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenager who is thought to be in the Saltney area.

In a statement on the force’s Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jarah, aged 16, who was last seen in the Lache area yesterday evening at around 8pm.”

“She has long dark hair, is of medium build and is 5 foot 1 inches in height.”

“She was wearing a black hoody and a grey skirt.”

“It is thought she could be in the Chester / Saltney area.”

“Anyone who has seen Jarah or who has any information is asked to call 101 quoting ref B166636.”

