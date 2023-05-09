Police incident forces closure of M53 between Hooton and Bebington

The M53 motorway in Merseyside has been closed in both directions between junctions 5 (Hooton) and 4 (Bebington) due to a ‘Merseyside Police led incident.’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

National Highways Traffic Officers are also currently on the scene, assisting with traffic management amid the disruption. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident, which began around 22:30, has blocked the road in both directions, causing significant disruption to the local traffic flow. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As a result, drivers are advised to anticipate delays and follow the diversion routes provided by National Highways. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Northbound traffic is being rerouted according to the solid circle diversion symbol: Drivers are asked to exit the M53 at junction 5, continue onto the A41 southbound, and follow signs onto the B5133 westbound and B5151 northbound before rejoining the M53 at junction 4. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For southbound traffic, the designated diversion follows the hollow diamond symbol: Motorists are to exit at junction 4, navigate onto the B5151 southbound, turn onto the B5133 eastbound, and then rejoin the M53 via the A41 northbound at junction 5. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A local traffic report states: “Road blocked due to police incident on M53 both ways between J5 A41 New Chester Road (Eastham) and J4 A5137 Brimstage Road (Bebington). The road has been blocked after traffic has been held since around 22:30.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

