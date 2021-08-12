Police incident closes section of M53 in Merseyside

The M53 has been closed in both directions and there is stationary traffic due to a police incident J4 Bebington.

Merseyside Police have said: “We can confirm that emergency services are in Clatterbridge dealing with an incident this afternoon, Thursday 12 August.”

“At around 12.25pm, we were called to Junction 4 of the M53 to reports of a concern for the safety of a woman.”

“A road closure is in place and traffic is being diverted off the motorway in both directions and back on via the slip road. We would ask that people avoid the area where possible. Thanks for your patience.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and stationary traffic due to police incident on M53 both ways at J4 A5137 Brimstage Road (Bebington).”

“Congestion to J3 (Woodchurch) heading South. Ongoing since around 12:45.”

“A diversion in operation – via the exit and entry slip roads. Also for bus services 16,16A,17 are unable to serve Clatterbridge Hospital and Raby Mere. All services are diverted via Spital in both directions..”