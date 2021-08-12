Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 12th Aug 2021

Updated: Thu 12th Aug

Police incident closes section of M53 in Merseyside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The M53 has been closed in both directions and there is stationary traffic due to a police incident J4 Bebington.

Merseyside Police have said: “We can confirm that emergency services are in Clatterbridge dealing with an incident this afternoon, Thursday 12 August.”

“At around 12.25pm, we were called to Junction 4 of the M53 to reports of a concern for the safety of a woman.”

“A road closure is in place and traffic is being diverted off the motorway in both directions and back on via the slip road. We would ask that people avoid the area where possible. Thanks for your patience.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and stationary traffic due to police incident on M53 both ways at J4 A5137 Brimstage Road (Bebington).”

“Congestion to J3 (Woodchurch) heading South. Ongoing since around 12:45.”

“A diversion in operation – via the exit and entry slip roads. Also for bus services 16,16A,17 are unable to serve Clatterbridge Hospital and Raby Mere. All services are diverted via Spital in both directions..”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Coleg Cambria on hand to support pupils receiving their GCSE results

News

American low cost airline JetBlue launches new transatlantic route to London using long-range Airbus A321 planes

News

Married couples and those in civil partnerships may be missing out on £252 annual tax break

News

Man in critical condition following stabbing in Chester – Police appeal for information

News

GCSE’s Results Day: Another strong set of grades this year at Ysgol Treffynnon

News

GCSE’s Results Day: Flint High School head ‘extremely pleased’ with the strong grades

News

First ever Law Degree in North East Wales launched by Glyndwr University

News

GCSE’s Results Day: Students across Flintshire are celebrating today as they receive their GCSE results

News

Armed response police officer hailed a hero after saving two lives in two days

News





Read 377,553 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn