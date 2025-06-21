Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 21st Jun 2025

Police in Flintshire warn over scam Halifax letter in circulation

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police in South Flintshire are warning residents to be on guard after reports of a scam letter circulating in the area which appears to come from Halifax Bank.

The letter, which is marked “Fraud Claims” and includes Halifax branding, tells recipients that their account has been blocked and urges them to call a specific number to resolve the issue.

The message reads in bold: “We’ve had to block your account – please call us urgently.”

However, North Wales Police say the phone number included has been linked to a known banking scam, previously reported on fraud-checking websites such as Who Called Me, dating back several years.

A spokesperson for NWP South Flintshire said: “If you receive a convincing fraudsters’ letter and call the contact number detailed within, you will be dialling straight into them and this will increase your risk of being scammed.”

They’re advising residents to only use phone numbers printed on the back of their bank cards or found directly on their bank’s official website.

Police are asking the public to share the warning with friends, family, and especially older neighbours or relatives who may be more vulnerable to such scams.

The advice from police is clear:

  • Do not call any number provided in a letter unless you’ve verified it independently.
  • Always check directly with your bank using a known contact number.
  • Report any suspicious correspondence to your bank and to Action Fraud.

https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/reportscam

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]

Latest News

  • Chester Zoo marks World Giraffe Day with sleep study
  • Teachers in Wales report surge in pupil drug and alcohol use in schools
  • Scooter seized after footpath riding in Connah’s Quay


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Chester Zoo marks World Giraffe Day with sleep study

    News

    Teachers in Wales report surge in pupil drug and alcohol use in schools

    News

    Scooter seized after footpath riding in Connah’s Quay

    News

    Longest NHS waits in Wales rise again despite Welsh Government investment

    News

    Flintshire gin firm raises a toast to tourism fund and urges other companies to apply

    News

    £1 bus fares for 16–21s part of new North Wales transport overhaul

    News

    Courier fraud warning issued by North Wales cyber crime team

    News

    M56 reopens westbound between J14 and J15 after collision

    News

    A55: Fire crews praised for Conwy Tunnel blaze response

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn