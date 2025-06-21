Police in Flintshire warn over scam Halifax letter in circulation

Police in South Flintshire are warning residents to be on guard after reports of a scam letter circulating in the area which appears to come from Halifax Bank.

The letter, which is marked “Fraud Claims” and includes Halifax branding, tells recipients that their account has been blocked and urges them to call a specific number to resolve the issue.

The message reads in bold: “We’ve had to block your account – please call us urgently.”

However, North Wales Police say the phone number included has been linked to a known banking scam, previously reported on fraud-checking websites such as Who Called Me, dating back several years.

A spokesperson for NWP South Flintshire said: “If you receive a convincing fraudsters’ letter and call the contact number detailed within, you will be dialling straight into them and this will increase your risk of being scammed.”

They’re advising residents to only use phone numbers printed on the back of their bank cards or found directly on their bank’s official website.

Police are asking the public to share the warning with friends, family, and especially older neighbours or relatives who may be more vulnerable to such scams.

The advice from police is clear:

Do not call any number provided in a letter unless you’ve verified it independently.

Always check directly with your bank using a known contact number.

Report any suspicious correspondence to your bank and to Action Fraud.

https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/reportscam

