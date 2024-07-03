Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 3rd Jul 2024

Police ‘gravely concerned’ for missing Cheshire pensioner last seen in Holywell

Search efforts are ongoing today for 85-year-old George Fewtrell, who is missing from his Cheshire home.

George was last seen making a long journey on foot from Neston to Flintshire between June 25th and June 26th.

He is known to have walked at least 27 miles to Holywell.

The most recent confirmed sighting was on June 26th at 2.11 am, recorded on CCTV walking along the pavement opposite the Texaco fuel station on Holway Road, Holywell.

He was heading towards Lloc and Whitford.

George is described as white, around 5’7″ tall, of medium build, with balding or short grey hair. He was captured on CCTV in the clothes believed to be what he is currently wearing.

Detective Inspector Chris Owen said: “I’d like to thank the public for all the help and information they have offered so far in the search for George, whose welfare we are gravely concerned about.”

“We have a dedicated team of officers continuing with detailed searches and enquiries.”

“I am continuing to appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen George in the Flintshire area, or anyone matching his description, to please get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.”

“We also continue to appeal directly to George – please contact us to let us know that you are OK.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us by calling 101, or via our website, using itrace reference number 47758.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
