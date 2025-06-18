Police dog Vega tracks wanted woman up tree in Flint

A wanted woman thought she could evade arrest by climbing a tree in Flint.

However, police dog Vega and his handler tracked her down and prompted the arrest.

The operation took place ‘in the middle of the night’ police said, when the woman had climbed into the tree hoping to avoid capture.

Thanks to Vega’s superior tracking skills and persistent barking, officers were able to locate her and safely place her in custody.

The Cheshire and North Wales Police Dog Unit shared a post on its social media account saying the arrest followed “PD Vega rocking up using his super snout and very ‘persuasive’ woof, woof, woof upon locating her.” No further detail on the nature of the warrant or charges has been released.