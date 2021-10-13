Police dealing with an ‘ongoing incident’ on Mold Road in Connah’s Quay

North Wales Police have said officers are dealing with an ‘ongoing incident’ on Mold Road in Connah’s Quay.

Police haven’t given any indication as to the nature of the incident.

Traffic is reported to be building near the junction with Hollowbrook Drive.

In an update on social media North Wales Police asked drivers to avoid the area ‘if possible’.

It said: “Ongoing incident on Mold Road (nr Hollowbrook Drive Junction), Connahs Quay, Deeside.”

“If possible, please avoid this area. Traffic is already building up.”

“Thank you for your patience.”

The Facebook post has since been deleted but traffic sensors show traffic is still building up in the area.