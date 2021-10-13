Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 13th Oct 2021

Updated: Wed 13th Oct

Police dealing with an ‘ongoing incident’ on Mold Road in Connah’s Quay

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have said officers are dealing with an ‘ongoing incident’ on Mold Road in Connah’s Quay.

Police haven’t given any indication as to the nature of the incident.

Traffic is reported to be building near the junction with Hollowbrook Drive.

In an update on social media North Wales Police asked drivers to avoid the area ‘if possible’.

It said: “Ongoing incident on Mold Road (nr Hollowbrook Drive Junction), Connahs Quay, Deeside.”

“If possible, please avoid this area. Traffic is already building up.”

“Thank you for your patience.”

The Facebook post has since been deleted but traffic sensors show traffic is still building up in the area.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Two North Wales officers who tackled an armed man win Welsh police bravery award

News

Lack of public toilets in Mold is sending elderly shoppers away, says councillor

News

Contactless card limit to increase to £100 on Friday – 6 tips to stay secure with contactless spending

News

Wales’ health minister sorry “to all of those who have suffered during the pandemic”

News

HMRC: Time to get ready for Self Assessment

News

North Wales health board’s ‘iCAN’ services make it easier for people to access early mental health support

News

Deeside renewables firm urges Government to U-turn on energy vision after 1000% surge in solar panel sales

News

Flintshire grandad’s London Marathon run raises more than £8,000 for a child protection charity

News

“Vaccines are best way to help NHS ahead of challenging winter” – Health Minister

News





Read 364,598 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn