Police confirm woman found dead in Buckley this morning died of natural causes

Police are no longer treating the death of a woman in Buckley as suspicious.

North Wales Police were called to an address in the town this morning where they discovered the body of a woman.

A man was initially arrested but has since been released without charge after the coroner confirmed the woman died from natural causes

Police issued a statement this afternoon, it said: “The man arrested in connection with the death of a woman from Buckley has now been released without charge, and the coroner has confirmed that she died from natural causes.”

“Our deepest condolences are with her family and friends.”