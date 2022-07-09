Police confirm woman found dead in Buckley this morning died of natural causes
Police are no longer treating the death of a woman in Buckley as suspicious.
North Wales Police were called to an address in the town this morning where they discovered the body of a woman.
A man was initially arrested but has since been released without charge after the coroner confirmed the woman died from natural causes
Police issued a statement this afternoon, it said: “The man arrested in connection with the death of a woman from Buckley has now been released without charge, and the coroner has confirmed that she died from natural causes.”
“Our deepest condolences are with her family and friends.”
