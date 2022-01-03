Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 3rd Jan 2022

Police concerns for Shotton woman last seen on Monday afternoon

North Wales Police have said they are concerned for the whereabouts of a 30-year-old woman from Shotton.

Leanne was last seen in Bodelwyddan at 4.30 pm on Monday, January 2, she is thought to still be in that area.

A Post on the force Facebook page, the appeal reads: “We have concerns for Leanne, 30 years old from the Shotton area.”

“Leanne was last seen at 16.30 on 02/01/22 in Bodelwyddan.”

“It is believed she is still in the Bodelwyddan area.”

“Leanne is described as being approximately 5ft5 with long dark brown hair. It is not known what she is wearing.”

Any sightings or information, contact police on 101 quoting B000945.



