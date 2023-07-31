Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 31st Jul 2023

Police concerns for missing woman last seen in Buckley on Sunday

Concerns have been raised for the wearabouts of a 54-year-old woman, Karen, who was last seen in the Buckley area on Sunday afternoon, July 30th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating her. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

South Flintshire Police have taken to social media to call for information about Karen’s whereabouts, urging anyone who may have seen her or who has any information to come forward. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson said: “We have concerns for 54 year old Karen from the Buckley area. She was last seen yesterday afternoon, 30th July.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If you see Karen or have any information as to her whereabouts please call us on 101 or use our webchat facility https://orlo.uk/ggXH7 quoting reference number A120643.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

