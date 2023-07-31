Police concerns for missing woman last seen in Buckley on Sunday
Concerns have been raised for the wearabouts of a 54-year-old woman, Karen, who was last seen in the Buckley area on Sunday afternoon, July 30th.
Police are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating her.
South Flintshire Police have taken to social media to call for information about Karen’s whereabouts, urging anyone who may have seen her or who has any information to come forward.
A spokesperson said: “We have concerns for 54 year old Karen from the Buckley area. She was last seen yesterday afternoon, 30th July.”
“If you see Karen or have any information as to her whereabouts please call us on 101 or use our webchat facility https://orlo.uk/ggXH7 quoting reference number A120643.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News