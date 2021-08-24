Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 24th Aug 2021

Updated: Tue 24th Aug

Police concerns for missing Runcorn man you is believed to be in Flint area

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have issued an appeal for help locating a 23 year old man reported missing from the Runcorn area who is believed to be in Flint.

In an update on social media, police have said they have concerns for the whereabouts of Jamie Grimwood.

A police spokesperson said: “We have concerns for Jamie Grimwood, 23 years old from the Runcorn area. He is believed to be in the Flint area.”

“Jamie is described as approximately 5”9, slim build, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts & black trainers.”

“Any sightings or information, please contact us quoting reference Z124541.”

Contact North Wales Police by calling 101 or via the website: https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Proposed site where 300 houses could be built near Hawarden Airport defended ahead of crunch hearing

News

Airbus Broughton: US airline Delta orders 30 additional A321neo aircraft

News

New Covid-19 testing centre to open in Flint on Wednesday

News

Deeside college jobs boost as demand rises for admin workers

News

Welsh shopworkers speak out about violence, threats and abuse faced during the pandemic

News

Extra 100 Police Community Support Officers for Wales to helptackle crime and support communities.

News

Shotton autistic teen left with cuts and bruises after being punched, kicked and has phone smashed

News

Flintshire care home opens doors after £8.4 million expansion and redeveloped

News

Blooming Great Donation For Flintshire Charity Daffodils

News





Read 337,114 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn