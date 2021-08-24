Police concerns for missing Runcorn man you is believed to be in Flint area

Police have issued an appeal for help locating a 23 year old man reported missing from the Runcorn area who is believed to be in Flint.

In an update on social media, police have said they have concerns for the whereabouts of Jamie Grimwood.

A police spokesperson said: “We have concerns for Jamie Grimwood, 23 years old from the Runcorn area. He is believed to be in the Flint area.”

“Jamie is described as approximately 5”9, slim build, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts & black trainers.”

“Any sightings or information, please contact us quoting reference Z124541.”

Contact North Wales Police by calling 101 or via the website: https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/