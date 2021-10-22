Police concerns for missing man who could be in the Flintshire area
North Wales Police have launched an appeal for helping in locating a missing 51-year-old man who has been reported missing from home.
Police say Michael from Penmaenmawr has connections to the Holywell area.
In an appeal on social media, a force spokesperson said:
“We have concerns for Michael(51 yrs) missing from his home address in Penmaenmawr since lunchtime today 22/10/21.”
“He has short hair going grey and is wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans.”
“He has connections with Holywell, so he may be in the Flintshire area.”
“Any information or sightings please dial 101 quoting incident no. Z154843.”
