Police concerns for missing man who could be in the Flintshire area

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for helping in locating a missing 51-year-old man who has been reported missing from home.

Police say Michael from Penmaenmawr has connections to the Holywell area.

In an appeal on social media, a force spokesperson said:

“We have concerns for Michael(51 yrs) missing from his home address in Penmaenmawr since lunchtime today 22/10/21.”

“He has short hair going grey and is wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans.”

“He has connections with Holywell, so he may be in the Flintshire area.”

“Any information or sightings please dial 101 quoting incident no. Z154843.”