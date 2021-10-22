Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Oct 2021

Police concerns for missing man who could be in the Flintshire area

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for helping in locating a missing 51-year-old man who has been reported missing from home.

Police say Michael from Penmaenmawr has connections to the Holywell area.

In an appeal on social media, a force spokesperson said:

“We have concerns for Michael(51 yrs) missing from his home address in Penmaenmawr since lunchtime today 22/10/21.”

“He has short hair going grey and is wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans.”

“He has connections with Holywell, so he may be in the Flintshire area.”

“Any information or sightings please dial 101 quoting incident no. Z154843.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Plans for new £200m gasification plant in Deeside backed for approval

News

Railway incident “not being treated as suspicious” as person pronounced dead

News

College and Hawarden engineering firm join forces to launch cutting-edge software package for apprentices

News

Calls for Avanti to restore train services between London, Chester and North Wales to pre-pandemic levels

News

1 in 5 Residents in Wales avoid gas safety checks fearing tradespeople may bring Covid into their home

News

Flintshire Trading Standards warning over fake Tesco ‘free prizes’ email

News

Work on a Flintshire road badly damaged after flooding caused a landslip is set to get underway

News

Plans for almost 30 new houses in Gwernymynydd look set to be rejected

News

Wales to scrap PCR tests for fully-vaccinated returning travellers despite concerns over UK Government approach

News





Read 351,356 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn