Police concerns for missing Hawarden man last seen on Monday

Police in Flintshire are concerned for the welfare of a Hawarden man who has been missing since Monday, August 1.

Roy was last seen at 3pm on Monday walking along Gladstone Road in the direction of Queensferry.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “We have concerns for the 74-year-old, who has been missing from the Hawarden area since Monday, August 1st.”

“It is thought that he was last seen around 3pm walking alone down Gladstone Road, towards Queensferry direction, but could be in the Hawarden/Broughton/Queensferry and Chester areas.”

“He is described to be around 5ft4, with a bald head and was last seen to be wearing blue jeans, with a black North Face anorak and white trainers.”

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with officers on 101, or via the website, quoting iTrace reference 43571.