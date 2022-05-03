Police concerns for missing Ewloe teenager

Police have launched an appeal for help locating a Ewloe teenager who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Officers say they have concerns for 14-year-old Sophie who was last seen wearing a white Mackenzie top, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

“We have concerns for 14-year-old Sophie from the Ewloe area, who has been missing since leaving home at 7pm on Sunday, 1 May.”

“Sophie is 5’3 with long, dyed black hair and was last seen wearing a white Mackenzie top, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.”

“Several reported sightings have been made in the Flintshire area and we have received information that she could be travelling to Liverpool.”

“If you have seen, or been in contact with, Sophie then please contact us via our Live Webchat online: https://orlo.uk/ZwsYM or on 101 quoting ref iTrace 42230. ”