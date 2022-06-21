Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 21st Jun 2022

Police concerns for 22 year old Holywell man

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have called on the public for help locating a 22 year old Holywell man they have concerns for.

In a statement the force said:

“We have concerns for a male called Leighton aged 22 from the Holywell area – described as 6ft3 with dark hair, tattoos on arms and legs, wearing black shorts and red t-shirt, carrying black and white rucksack.”

“He was last seen in the Holywell area.”

“If sighted or if you have any information about Leighton’s location please contact North Wales Police quoting the reference number B090006. Many thanks for your co-operation and assistance.”



