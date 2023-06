Police close A525 near Flintshire border following a collision

Police have shut the A525 near the Flintshire border due to a collision. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The road has been blocked off from the crossroads with the B5430, Llanarmon Road, to the Crown Hotel in Llandegla. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

North Wales Police are urging motorists to avoid the area for the foreseeable future. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The force shared a message on its Facebook page just past 6am: ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“The A525 is blocked from the crossroads with the B5430/Llanarmon Road to the Crown Hotel, Llandegla because of an RTC (road traffic collision).” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“We advise you to avoid the area as the road will remain closed for a substantial amount of time.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

