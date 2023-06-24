Police close A525 near Flintshire border following a collision
Police have shut the A525 near the Flintshire border due to a collision.
The road has been blocked off from the crossroads with the B5430, Llanarmon Road, to the Crown Hotel in Llandegla.
North Wales Police are urging motorists to avoid the area for the foreseeable future.
The force shared a message on its Facebook page just past 6am:
“The A525 is blocked from the crossroads with the B5430/Llanarmon Road to the Crown Hotel, Llandegla because of an RTC (road traffic collision).”
“We advise you to avoid the area as the road will remain closed for a substantial amount of time.”
