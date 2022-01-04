Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 4th Jan 2022

Police ask workers on Deeside Industrial Estate to be vigilant following another moped theft

Police have issued another warning about motorbike thieves operating within Deeside Industrial Estate.

Last week police said there had been several reports of motorbike thefts in and around the Deeside Industrial Estate area.

The suspects are believed to be riding motorbikes to the area “and riding at high speed, looking for other motorbikes to target and steal.” Police said.

In a further update today, police said a moped was stolen from Iceland Foods HQ on the estate.

PC Scott Noble said: “On the 31st December 2021 there was another theft of a moped at Iceland on the industrial Estate.”

“Two persons on a motorbike with no VRM entered the site and stole it from the car park.”

PC Noble said North Wales Police were on the sites within minutes “but could not locate the vehicle that later hit cameras.”

“Both persons were wearing helmets.”

“The driver rider was wearing a bright yellow/green helmet.”

“Please make staff aware and see if any locations of such potential targets are monitored if possible.”

“Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity via the North Wales Police control room on 999 if emergency or 101 if non-emergency.”



