Oakenholt Update: Police “satisfied at this time” young boy in no longer on the streets

Update: North Wales Police has issued an update with regards to an earlier appeal about a young boy alone in just pyjamas and dressing gown in Oakenholt.

Police have said they are “satisfied at this time” the boy in no longer on the streets.

Chief Inspector Andrew Griffiths. I would like to thank the community of Oakenholt and Flint for their assistance in this matter.

I would like to stress that at no time have we received a report of any missing child.

As a result of the initial report of an unaccompanied child we have conducted extensive and coordinated air and ground searches.

These searches have not received any sightings or information.

As we have not had any reports of a missing child I am satisfied at this time that the unidentified child is no longer on the streets.

If anyone has any further information please call 101 quoting B003961.

Earlier report: North Wales Police have issued an appeal this evening after receiving reports of a young boy alone in just pyjamas and dressing gown tonight.

Local officers said, “We have received reports of a young boy in Oakenholt alone, he was last sighted near the Spar in Flint.

“The child was wearing pyjamas and a batman dressing gown.

“If you have seen this child, or are aware of who he is, please contact us on 101 or online quoting the reference number B003961.”

It has not been confirmed it is linked, however there is a police helicopter in the area.