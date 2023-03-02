Police appeal to trace missing man from Chester

Police are appealing for information from the public to help find a missing man from Chester.

Stephen Eaton was last seen at around 8.30am on Tuesday 28 February, at his home address in Backford, Chester – close to Chester Zoo.

The 43-year-old is described as white, around 6' 2" tall, of slim build with short blonde hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie, a blue jacket, blue jeans and khaki trainers.

Stephen is known to have links to Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Merseyside.

Officers are urging anyone who sees Stephen or has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact Cheshire Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Hancock said: "We have been conducting a number of enquiries to trace Stephen, so far to no avail, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"If you do see Stephen, we ask that you do not approach him but please contact us.

"The same goes for anyone who thinks they may have seen Stephen, or has any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage of him since he disappeared.

"I'd also like to appeal directly to Stephen, please get in touch with us, your family are worried about you."

Anyone with information or footage that may help officers find Stephen is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary via the website or call 101, quoting IML 1490425.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

